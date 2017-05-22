Before planning a trip to the capital of Kazakhstan, take a look at our list of the top 7 hotels in Astana.

Astana is the host city of EXPO 2017, which will be attended by over two million visitors from all over the world. It will be a truly global event, during which tourists will have a unique opportunity to learn about innovative solutions in the renewable energy while discovering Kazakhstan’s rich culture.

Astana’s hotel sector has been developing rapidly to be able to accommodate the enormous amount of visitors. Well-established hotel brands have opened their first locations in Astana this spring. We have compiled a list of the top 7 hotels in Astana that include newly opened luxury hotels like The St. Regis and The Ritz-Carlton.

Take a look at our list of the top 7 hotels in Astana:

1. Radisson Hotel Astana

Located on the Isham River between the old and new city, this upscale hotel is the perfect place to spend your vacation if you love shopping and chic accommodations. Not only can you find high-end designer boutiques just steps away from your room, but you will also be greeted by several gourmet restaurants in the area. This hotel is great for business travelers as well as vacationers who want to see the posh sides of Astana. Guests can also enjoy on-site attractions such as the Cigar Bar, the Lobby Bar, Room Nightclub and Pivnitsa Micro Brewery.

2. Hilton Garden Inn Astana

Centrally located in the midst of a modern Astana, this hotel is smack-dab in the middle of everything. Hilton Garden Inn Astana is near some of Astana’s most famous landmarks including the Bayterek Tower, Khan Shatyr Entertainment Center, and the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. This location is not only great for vacationers, but it is wonderful for business travelers as well since the Hilton Garden Inn Astana is very close to the main business district.

3. Marriott Astana Hotel

This beautiful new 5-star hotel has the perfect location! The Marriott Astana Hotel can be found right in the heart of the new city center of Astana, in the midst of the entertainment, business, and shopping districts. Here, you can find crisp, impeccably decorated rooms as well as great amenities such as an indoor pool, fitness center, full-service salon, and much more! Also, this hotel is very close to the Astana Opera House, Main Boulevard, and the Bayterek monument.

4. Rixos President Astana Hotel

If you’re looking for top notch luxury, look no further than Rixos President Astana Hotel. This hotel boasts 184 rooms which are meticulously decorated with elegant décor and details. Located in downtown Astana, the Rixos President Astana Hotel is close to all of the fun things to do in Astana. But with all of the wonderful amenities offered on-site, you may not want to leave! Enjoy several restaurants and lounges, meeting and conference rooms, and a full-service spa that features an indoor pool, Finnish sauna, Turkish hammam, beauty salon, and many other services.

5. Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Astana

If you stay at the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Astana, then you are within walking distance of Astana’s premier entertainment district. This great location also gives easy access to old and new Astana, and it is also within close proximity to the Museum of the First President, the Astana Opera House, the M. Gorky Russian Drama Theatre, and the Oceanarium. The Park Inn features a sophisticated lobby bar, an on-site restaurant, laundry service, fitness room, 11 conference rooms, and free Wi-Fi.

6. The Ritz-Carlton Astana

Located within the Talan Towers, the newly opened Ritz-Carlton Astana embodies true luxury and will start accepting reservations from June 1, 2017. The hotel features 157 guest rooms and suites with access to the expansive Club Lounge. Exceptional restaurants and lounges, a spa and a fitness center with an indoor pool – these are just some of the hotel’s amenities.

7. The St. Regis Astana

Located in Astana Central Park, the brand new St. Regis Astana is a true definition of luxury travel. This hotel is very close embassies, corporate headquarters and banks, which makes it perfect for business trips. Also, Astana Arena, Astana Circus, Opera and Baiterek are located within walking distance from the hotel.

Next time you’re booking your vacation to Astana be sure to check out this list of hotels. Who knows, you may end up staying at one of them!