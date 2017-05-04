Top 10 Luxury Hotels in Almaty

Whether you are traveling for business or pleasure, Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty has various options for every traveler. We compiled a list of most popular hotels in Almaty that will take your breath away with their luxurious amenities and impeccable service.

Esentai Tower, 77/7 Al Farabi Avenue, Almaty 50040, Kazakhstan

From $238*

Located on the 30th floor of the Esentai Tower, The Ritz Carlton Almaty has the reputation of the most luxurious hotel in Central Asia. The English speaking staff will accommodate your most exquisite requests. This sophisticated five star hotel blends traditional Kazakh motifs with modern design elements. Its amenities include Six Senses Spa, dining at the signature Laurent Tourondel restaurant, LT Gril, pool, breakfast as well as wi-fi and many others.

Seyfullina 506, Almaty 050012, Kazakhstan

From $155*

Rixos Hotel is located in the heart of Almaty on the corner of the Kabanbai Batyr and Seifullin streets. Excellent breakfasts, cozy atmosphere, and convenient location – these are just few of the hotel’s numerous features. The 2200 square meter Rixos Almaty spa will make your stay relaxing and unforgettable. The hotel also offers exquisite dining experience at its Lalezar and Brasserie restaurants.

Zheltoksan St., 181, Almaty 050000, Kazakhstan

From $170*

InterContinental opened its Almaty location in 1998. It is perfectly located near an amusement park, bars, and museums. The hotel with classic architecture interiors is just a 10 min walk to the Abay Subway Station and is around 20 minutes from the Almaty Airport. The hotel features restaurants that offer Turkish, European or Asian cuisine. The guests can enjoy live jazz music at InterContinental’s renowned J Bar.

Ospanova St., 401/2, Almaty 050020, Kazakhstan

From $160*

This 5-star hotel opened in 2010. It is located between the business and financial centers of the city on Dostyk Avenue in close proximity to Medeu skating rink and famous Shymbulak ski resort. The Royal Tulip Almaty offers 5 types of rooms with a breathtaking view of the mountains. The hotel also features functional conference rooms, spa and restaurants.

Kurmangazy St., 36, Almaty 050021, Kazakhstan

From $103*

The Dostyk Hotel was Kazakhstan’s first luxury hotel in the Soviet period. It is one of the most historic venues of Almaty; therefore it is protected by law. Though the hotel has recently been renovated, it still managed to keep its old traditional style. What makes this hotel so special is, of course, its heritage, but also its prime location within walking distance from many Almaty tourist attractions, museums, theatres and some historical buildings.

Furmanova St., 164, Almaty 050021, Kazakhstan

From $101*

Located in the historical and cultural heart of the city, just walking distance from the Central State Museum, Republic Square and the Presidential Palace, The Worldhotel Saltanat Almaty Hotel is one of Almaty’s finest hotels. It is probably one of the best hotels of Almaty in its price category. If you want to explore the city and enjoy its culture, this is the place to stay.

Baytursynova 27B | Corner Kazybek Bi Street, Almaty 050000, Kazakhstan

From $97*

This 4-star hotel has everything for a quality stay in Almaty. It is located in the city center and features spa and fitness center as well as conference facilities and business center, which make it perfect for a business trip.

Timiryazeva 2D, Almaty 050013, Kazakhstan

From $89*

Holiday Inn Almaty is located just a short walk to central Almaty’s bars, restaurants and financial district. Almaty-2 train station and Sairan international bus station are an easy drive away. The Republic Square is just 10-minute stroll away. Beautiful view of the snow mountaintops from the hotel’s rooms will make your Almaty experience unforgettable.

Bogenbay Batyra St., 115, Almaty, Kazakhstan

From $88*

The 4-star Grand Hotel Tien Shan was opened in 2006, and since then it has gained popularity among tourists due to it proximity to Abay Opera House, Zenkov Cathedral and Ascension Cathedral. The Grand Hotel Tien-Shan has an atmosphere of a boutique hotel with its cozy lobby, rooms and spa.

Gogolya 127/1, Almaty 050000, Kazakhstan

From $77*

The Kazzhol hotel offers excellent value for its price. All air-conditioned rooms at the Hotel Kazzhol Almaty feature satellite TV, minibar, safe and balcony, offering views of the city. Zhibek Zholy Metro Station is a 6-minute walk from Hotel Kazzhol Almaty, which makes perfect for commute.