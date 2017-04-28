The #1 #VisitKZ Travel Guide to Almaty

Almaty is the cultural soul of Kazakhstan, and of Central Asia, for that matter. In 1997, the government relocated the capital to the north of the country in Astana, but for decades Almaty was the main city of Kazakhstan. Almaty has been, and continues to be, a city of artists, intellectuals, scholars, musicians, dancers, writers. It is a fantastic city and a must stop on your #VisitKZ tour.

Almaty has something to offer for every taste: Western-style restaurants and bars, cafes with Central Asian flavor, fancy nightclubs and cozy lounges, modern ski resorts and much more.

We’ve attempted to create an ultimate guide to Almaty, where you can find useful information that will help you plan your trip. You will find here visa information, helpful apps for your journey, a list of 10 things to in Almaty, as well as description of the city’s main attractions and sites. The guide is extensive and organized into the table of content that you will find below. We will be updating the guide regularly, so be sure to visit us again before your flight!

You’ll do well to get a map of Almaty rather than rely on a mobile map app to avoid roaming data charges and slow data.