Eurasian Media Forum 2017

The 2017 Eurasian Media Forum will take place in Astana June 22-24, 2017. Approximately 600 delegates from 60 countries will gather in Kazakhstan’s capital to join in the important debates.

The 14th edition of the forum will be held at the Congress Center. The forum, which is themed “Win-Win Scenario,” will help explore global issues such as geopolitical reconstruction, security strategy and sustainable development in the digital environment, trends in the green economy and the energy of the future.