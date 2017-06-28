Discover Kazakh nomadic culture in Astana’s Ethno Village

As Astana is hosting EXPO 2017 attracting people from all corners of the world, visitors now have a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the ancient culture of nomadic civilization. Ethno Auyl, which is translated as Ethno Village, has opened this month in the suburbs of Astana.

The main goal of this cultural complex is to showcase the rich history, traditions, and national cuisine of the Kazakh people. Tourists will be able to experience the normal day-to-day life of the Kazakh nomads.

According to the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, “this is the place where any visitor of the expo can come and get an idea about what our culture is really about.” The Ethno Village will host various festivals and music events, as well as master classes by Kazakh artisans. Traditional Kazakh sports games, such as kokpar, audaryspak, baiga and kyzkuu, will be demonstrated to the visitors. These spectacular shows will involve horse riding and other exciting activities that tourists will have a chance to participate in.

Of course, one of the most exciting parts of the program is traditional hunting with birds and hounds.

If you can’t visit Astana this summer or anytime soon, don’t get upset! The Ethno Village will continue its work after EXPO 2017. So whenever you get to travel to the Kazakh capital, don’t forget to visit this amazing place where you can experience the ancient nomadic culture and traditions.