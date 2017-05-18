Astana EXPO 2017

Astana will host EXPO 2017 from June 10 till September 10. During this time, over 2 million tourists are expected to visit Astana. The total number of visits will reach about 5 million.

The main theme of EXPO-2017 is “Energy of the Future”. The exhibition aims to call for responsibility, to foster a discussion and to develop knowledge enabling people to plan and control energy consumption on our planet and to minimize damage to the environment. Visit the official website of EXPO 2017 to find out more about the exhibition.