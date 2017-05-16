Abai Kunanbaev “Book of words”

Abai Kunanbaev was a Kazakh poet, composer and philosopher. He was born to a wealthy family of a prominent feudal lord on 10 August, 1845 in Chingis-Tau (now Karaul) and died on 6 July, 1904, at the same place.

Abai’s big accomplishment was that through his poetry he legitimized Kazakh as a written language. He also translated many European writings into Kazakh. “Book of words” is one of Abai’s most famous works. It includes 45 “Words,” or chapters, and is written in a form of a conversation with a reader.

The text of “Book of words” translated into English is below: